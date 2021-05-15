WhatsApp's infamous privacy policy: What will happen if you don't accept it today?

Today i.e May 15 is the day when the infamous privacy policy of Whatsapp will come into effect. The policy is much-criticised since its inception because of which its implementation was also delayed. However, keeping in mind the user feedback, it is still being pushed through with one change.

While WhatsApp changed nothing within the privacy policy, however, Facebook-owned WhatsApp will not be deleting users' accounts if they don't accept it. Users will, but, still lose a lot of functionality instead. The functions include periodically added restrictions of access to one's chat list, notifications, and calls.

According to a report in News18, WhatsApp has said that anyone who still has not accepted their new terms of service, which WhatsApp calls "update", will first be sent reminders to accept the new terms to use the app.

WhatsApp, however, has not given a specific time window for these reminders. WhatsApp says that if the user fails to accept, there will be consequences such as users will not be able to access the chat list. WhatsApp said, "After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone."

It was in January this year that WhatsApp first started sending popups to users, to accept the new terms. May have said that the new WhatsApp privacy policy of Jan 2021 is violative of Article 21 which enshrines the Right to privacy.

In April, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had also objected in Delhi High Court against the new privacy policy of WhatsApp, saying that it would lead to excessive data collection and "stalking" of consumers for targeted advertisement.