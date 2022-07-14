WhatsApp increasing ‘delete messages for everyone’ feature’s time limit for these users

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is updating the time limit to delete messages for everyone, a report by WABetaInfo claims. As per the report, a few beta users on Apple and Android smartphones can now delete messages for everyone long after current duration has been crossed. According to the report, beta users are reportedly able to delete messages for everyone within 2 days, 12 hours. The new limit for deleting messages for previously spotted in WhatsApp beta update for Android users. Now, the feature has also been reported by several Apple iPhone users after the company rolled out a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 22.15.0.73.

The current limit to be able to delete messages for everyone is 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. According to the image shared with the report, “delete for everyone” showed up even after crossing the time limit to access the feature. As mentioned earlier, the feature is only visible to a limited number of users and you can check if you have received it. You can try deleting a message that is around 2-3 hours old. The Facebook owned platform has not yet officially revealed any plans regarding the feature but recent beta updates indicate that the new limit may be rolled out for all users soon.

Earlier this week Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced a new addition to the message reactions feature that allows users to react with any available emoji of their choice. Until now, WhatsApp users only had the option to pick from the six available emojis - Like, Love, Laughm Surprised, Sad and Thanks. With the latest update, WhatsApp users will get a new plus symbol in the reactions panel which will allow them to pick appropriate emoji for reacting to a message. The plus symbol was already available on Instagram and it also works in a similar manner.