TECHNOLOGY
This scam involves sending images that contain hidden malware through WhatsApp or similar messaging apps.
Every day we hear about some new online scam. Fraudulent calls, phishing links, fake apps keep making headlines. Now, cybercriminals have found a new way to target victims using something as simple as an image file. In a recent case from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a man lost Rs 2 lakh after downloading a photo sent via WhatsApp by an unknown number.
What is the new WhatsApp image scam
This scam involves sending images that contain hidden malware through WhatsApp or similar messaging apps. Using a technique called steganography, scammers hide malicious code inside image files. When the victim downloads or opens the image, the malware is silently installed on their device.
The malware can then access sensitive data such as bank login details, OTPs and passwords. In some cases, it may even allow scammers to control the device remotely. Some fraudsters follow up with a phone call to make sure the victim opens the image.
Jabalpur case
In the Jabalpur case, the victim received an image from an unknown WhatsApp number. Thinking it was harmless, he downloaded it. Soon after, he noticed suspicious activity on his banking apps. Before he could take any action, Rs 2 lakh was withdrawn from his account. Experts believe the image contained hidden malware that accessed his financial information.
How to stay safe
Do not download images from unknown numbers
Avoid opening files or photos sent by people you do not recognise
Disable auto-download in WhatsApp
Change your settings so that media is not downloaded automatically
Keep your phone updated
Install the latest updates and security patches for your device
Use a trusted antivirus app
Install reliable security software to detect and block threats
Ignore suspicious calls or messages
If someone asks you to open an image or identify someone in a photo, do not engage
Spread awareness
Tell your friends and family about this scam so they can stay alert
