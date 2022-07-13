WhatsApp head issues warning for users, your personal information may be at risk

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms across the globe. The Facebook owned platform is also the primary source of communication in most of the groups, communities, and more. The dependency on WhatsApp has also made the messaging platform the key target for cybercriminals. To keep the users safe from cyberattacks, WhatsApp regularly rolls out updates with the latest security patches. In order to get a few extra features that are not available on the original WhatsApp app, several users migrate to modified versions of messaging platform such as ‘WhatsApp+’ and ‘Hey WhatsApp’. These WhatsApp mods are illegal to use and can also contain harmful files that can corrupt your device or steal your information. Warning users against such modified apps, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart revealed how using illegal apps can cost you. Will shared his latest discoveries in a Twitter thread. You can read the thread below.

Reminder to @WhatsApp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea. These apps sound harmless but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees. A thread: — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022

“Recently our security team discovered hidden malware within apps – offered outside of Google Play - from a developer called “HeyMods” that included "Hey WhatsApp" and others.” will wrote on Twitter.

“These apps promised new features but were just a scam to steal personal information stored on people’s phones. We’ve shared what we found with Google and worked with them to combat the malicious apps.” he added. He also advised that “If you see friends or family using a different form of WhatsApp please encourage them to only use WhatsApp from a trusted app store or our official website directly at http://WhatsApp.com/dl.”

Users should always keep in mind that unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or apps that claim to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate the company’s terms of service. WhatsApp doesn't support these third-party apps because it can't validate their security practices.

If you don't switch to the official app or stop engaging in scraping after being temporarily banned, your account might be permanently banned from using WhatsApp.