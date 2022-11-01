Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
WhatsApp has rolled out new ‘Profile Avatar' feature for users, here’s how you can use
WhatsApp has announced several new features to enhance user experience. Last week WhatsApp reported that it is working on profile avatars. Looks like the feature is here!
The ability to create an avatar has begun to become available to select iOS beta testers once they install the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.71 update from the TestFlight app, according to the WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo.
All beta users will be able to set avatars by opening WhatsApp settings and see that the feature will automatically be there on your profile. Once the feature is configured, you will be able to send stickers and choose an avatar that can serve as your profile picture.
Remember that creating an avatar is a feature that is optional. It's quite alright if you choose not to use this function.
Since this feature has been made available for iOS beta users, it is expected that it will soon be available for Android beta users as well. Android beta users should keep an eye on this update.
Not just this, but WhatsApp is also working on the “Message Yourself” feature for beta users. Before, in order to send messages, one had to create a group. Your phone number will now be saved automatically in the messaging app. Users who update their versions of the app will immediately see Message Yourself as the chat caption, so beta users should keep a look out for this update.
Lastly, WhatsApp is also working on improving the group chat experience. According to reports, the corporation will enable profile photos in group chat. Users will no longer need to look up the person's name, which will enhance their user experience. This functionality has reportedly already begun to roll out for certain iOS beta testers this week, according to WABetaInfo.