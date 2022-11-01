WhatsApp has rolled out new ‘Profile Avatar' feature for users, here’s how you can use

WhatsApp has announced several new features to enhance user experience. Last week WhatsApp reported that it is working on profile avatars. Looks like the feature is here!

The ability to create an avatar has begun to become available to select iOS beta testers once they install the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.71 update from the TestFlight app, according to the WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo.

Also read: Shriram Life Insurance launches tax-free benefits under ‘Shriram Life Premier Assured Benefit’: Know features) According to the source, the function had some bugs when setting up the avatar, therefore the business quickly pulled it back. Currently, WhatsApp is rolling out the feature once more. (

All beta users will be able to set avatars by opening WhatsApp settings and see that the feature will automatically be there on your profile. Once the feature is configured, you will be able to send stickers and choose an avatar that can serve as your profile picture.

Remember that creating an avatar is a feature that is optional. It's quite alright if you choose not to use this function.

Since this feature has been made available for iOS beta users, it is expected that it will soon be available for Android beta users as well. Android beta users should keep an eye on this update.

Not just this, but WhatsApp is also working on the “Message Yourself” feature for beta users. Before, in order to send messages, one had to create a group. Your phone number will now be saved automatically in the messaging app. Users who update their versions of the app will immediately see Message Yourself as the chat caption, so beta users should keep a look out for this update.