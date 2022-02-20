Need to message contacts that 'blocked' you on WhatsApp? - Here's how you can do it

Meta owned WhatsApp is one of the most liked and used messaging apps across the world for personal and business accounts. The messaging app became a hit because the interface was seamless and no matter where you were in the world, you could send texts, photos, videos and even video call a person on the other side of the planet.

Having said all good things, the app can become annoying at times when you have unwanted people like acquaintances or extended family members messaging you randomly. However, WhatsApp has an option for that as well. You can at any time block such users by using the block option on the app and others can block you. But, there are times when you have work and want to text those people who blocked you, but how do you do it?

Here's how:

- Open WhatsApp settings menu

- Click on the 'Delete account' option

- Once the account is deleted, you can reinstall the app on your phone

- Once the app is reinstalled, you will be able to text the contacts who blocked you

Notably, always remember that if you delete your WhatsApp account, you will automatically be removed from all WhatsApp groups.

The app recently became even handier after it introduced the 'WhatsApp Pay' option that made payments easy for business accounts.