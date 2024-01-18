WhatsApp gets bunch of new features: Polls, voice notes, multiple admins for…

These updates are now being globally rolled out to the ever-growing user base of WhatsApp Channels, which has exceeded 500 million monthly active users.

Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a series of new features for WhatsApp Channels, including polls, voice updates, the ability to share status, and the introduction of multiple admins. These updates are now being globally rolled out to the ever-growing user base of WhatsApp Channels, which has exceeded 500 million monthly active users.

Zuckerberg expressed enthusiasm about the enhancements, stating, "We’re announcing a bunch of new features for WA channels, including voice notes, multiple admins, sharing to status, and polls, which is great because I need help settling a debate."

Among the notable additions is the introduction of voice updates, a highly popular feature, with a staggering seven billion voice messages sent daily on WhatsApp. The company is excited to extend this capability to Channels.

Channels now have the ability to share polls, enabling users to actively engage by providing their responses. Additionally, the update allows for the appointment of up to 16 admins, facilitating efficient communication and information dissemination.

The diversity of Channels continues to expand, with thousands of options available for users to follow. Some noteworthy channels include Mumbai Indians, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Deverakonda, Master Your Money, Bad Bunny, Netflix, National Geographic, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and many more.

WhatsApp Channels remains a private avenue for receiving crucial updates from individuals and organizations, seamlessly integrated within the main app while maintaining a clear distinction from private chats. (with inputs from IANS)