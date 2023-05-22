WhatsApp for iOS to get new sticker creator tool, here’s how it will work

WhatsApp

Apple iPhone users received the ability to create custom WhatsApp stickers within the app a few weeks ago. The sticker maker tool on Apple iPhones uses the iOS 16 feature that allows users to crop out a subject from any image by just pressing on it. Until now, users were only able to send the stickers as it is without any changes but as per a new report WABetaInfo, the Facebook owned messaging platform is planning to bring a better version of the sticker maker tool.

The report claims that the tool will allow users to make stickers from the image gallery with the introduction of a "New Sticker" option within the chat share action sheet. This will not just allow users to create a sticker from an image but will also allow them to edit it with tools such as the ability to remove the background.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the new feature will save users from downloading third-party applications. The report also noted that a similar tool is already available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, but the one in development on iOS will provide users with additional tools.

The ability to create stickers using an in-app sticker maker tool is in the works and will be included in a future app update. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new group calling feature on macOS devices, which will allow users to make group calls with a selected number of participants.

Earlier, it was not possible to start a group call as the button was either disabled or not functioning on macOS. However, in the latest update of the WhatsApp beta, the call buttons (audio and video) are finally available, and users can now start a group call. (with inputs from IANS)