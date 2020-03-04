WhatsApp finally gets dark mode on Android and iOS, here's how to enable it

World's most popular messaging app WhatsApp has finally launched the dark mode feature for its Android and iOS users. the company was working on it for a long time and though it was available to beta users, stable releases will finally get it.

The Facebook-owned company informed this through their blog. "We are very excited to update WhatsApp with the most requested feature from our users everywhere - dark mode," it wrote.

"Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room," the blog said.

The company further informed that readability and information hierarchy were the two key areas that were focused on during the research and experiment on the dark mode.

"We wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively. We wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using color and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out," the blog said further.

Notably, the feature will benefit about two billion users, as the blog said, "We are excited to share that, as of today, WhatsApp supports more than two billion users around the world."

How to turn the dark mode in WhatsApp

The company said that users of Android 10 and iOS can enable it in system settings, while on lower versions, they can go to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme and select ‘Dark’.

"Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings. Users on Android 9 and below can go into WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’," WhatsApp said, adding "We hope everyone enjoys dark mode, which is rolling out in the coming days on the latest version of WhatsApp."