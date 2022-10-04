WhatsApp feature to block screenshots on 'View Once' messages currently under testing

Image for representation

Mark Zuckerberg wants you to stop taking screenshots of View Once messages, according to WaBetaInfo. The company is testing a new version of the app that will make it impossible to take screenshots of view once messages in the aap. Those who install the latest beta from the Play Store have access to the feature.

A feature called View Once was released by WhatsApp earlier this year. Users may now send photographs and movies to their contacts that vanish from their conversation after they've seen them.

The intention of the update is to provide WhatsApp users better anonymity. However, if the receiver screenshots the conversation, the whole point is nullified.

Users will no longer have the option to capture see once messages via screenshot. Any screenshot they take will just be black screen. Even if a chat contains a message that will expire in a few seconds, the receiver may still capture a screenshot of the conversation. According to the article, this is due to the fact that the new function can only be used to watch films and photos once.

Pictures and movies can only be seen once without the option to share, export, or save them. However, the receiver may still capture a picture by using another mobile device. As a result, you should always be cautious while sending view once messages.

Conversely, WhatsApp is now releasing polling capabilities to its users. WaBetaInfo claims that with the latest upgrade to the WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.22.21.16, certain beta users will be able to make polls inside group conversations.