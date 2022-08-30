WhatsApp extends time limit for 'delete for everyone' feature, check the new limit here

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is extending the limit to access the ‘delete for everyone’ feature. The Meta-owned instant messaging app has rolled out a new update for iOS users that allows them to delete messages for everyone even after two days of sending. The change was in the works for quite some time and it was previously released for WhatsApp beta users. Now, the feature is available for all Apple iPhone users with WhatsApp version 22.18.75. A report by WABetaInfo suggests that it is now possible to delete a message for everyone sent within 2 days and 12 hours in all chats and group chats. If you are not able to access the increased time limit for ‘delete for everyone’, you can update your WhatsApp app via Apple App Store.

This latest update does not come as a surprise as WhatsApp already announced this feature on Twitter almost 20 days ago. Apart from the ‘delete for everyone’ feature, WhatsApp has redesigned some images within Media, Links, and Docs, and the section ‘Starred Messages’. The company has not mentioned this change in the official changelog but it has been spotted by WABetaInfo. For those who are unaware, the ‘delete for everyone’ feature allows the sender to delete messages from WhatsApp apps of every participant in the chat. To know how to use this feature, you can follow these steps.

How to use WhatsApp’s delete for everyone feature on iPhone

Step 1: Open WhatsApp your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: Go to the individual chat or group chat where you wish to delete messages for everyone.

Step 3: Long tap on the message that you wish to delete.

Step 4: Tap ‘Delete for everyone’ in the pop-up.