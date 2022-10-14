Search icon
WhatsApp users may soon be able to edit messages after sending, new feature under testing

WhatsApp is following the footsteps of Apple as the company may soon allow you to edit the message after sending.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms across the globe and it rivals with several other apps such as Telegram, Signal and others. Millions of users use the Facebook owned app day-to-day communication and the company regularly rolls out new features to cater the large audience. It appears that we may soon see another new feature that users have been asking for quite a long time now. As per a latest report by WABetainfo, WhatApp users may soon be able to edit messages once they have sent it. To recall, Apple rolled out a similar feature for iMessage users with the iOS 16 update.

According to the report, WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta update for Android smartphone users via Google Play Store that comes with a reference to the new feature. As per the screenshot shared in the update, a new ‘edited’ label will be visible in the chat bubble of the message that has been edited by the sender. 

The report reveals that WhatsApp users will have 15 minutes to edit the message once it has been sent. Till now, WhatsApp has not officially revealed anything about the upcoming feature however its references in the beta update suggest that we may be able to use the beta update in the coming update.

Edit WhatsApp message feature is one of the key functionality that users have been asking for quite a long time now. Although the references to the upcoming feature have only been spotted for Android devices that does not mean that Apple iPhone users will not be able to use the feature. WhatsApp usually tests the new features in a phased manner and sometimes a certain platform gets a feature earlier than others. Apart from this, WhatsApp recently also released the ability to detect links within the caption of status updates.

