WhatsApp down: Thousands troll Twitter, Telegram; social media user says Elon Musk must buy WhatsApp

Meta, WhatsApp's parent company on Tuesday said that they were aware that some people have been facing problems running WhatsApp

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

Telegram (Representational)

Thousands of people have been trolling Twitter and Telegram as WhatsApp is down across the globe, crippling instant messaging for millions. Thousands of memes with Twitter and Telegram -- another instant messaging application -- have been shared over the last hour. Most of them center around the fact that people are now turning to Twitter and Telegram as WhatsApp -- the world's most popular messaging application -- isn't working. 

Meta, WhatsApp's parent company on Tuesday said that they were aware that some people have been facing problems running the application and they were working to resolve them.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.

Downdetector reported a significant rise in complaints around WhatsApp outages; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users. 

One user even joked that Elon Musk must be happy with people thronging Twitter and that he must buy WhatsApp as well. 

Elon Musk has decided to buy Twitter with a whopping offer of 44 billion dollars. 

For those who can't do without WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram are the most viable options. Both apps use interfaces similar to WhatsApp with some extra features. 

Both Singal and Telegram can be downloaded from Google and Apple stores for free.

