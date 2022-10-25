WhatsApp down: Thousands troll Twitter, Telegram; social media user says Elon Musk must buy WhatsApp

Telegram (Representational)

Thousands of people have been trolling Twitter and Telegram as WhatsApp is down across the globe, crippling instant messaging for millions. Thousands of memes with Twitter and Telegram -- another instant messaging application -- have been shared over the last hour. Most of them center around the fact that people are now turning to Twitter and Telegram as WhatsApp -- the world's most popular messaging application -- isn't working.

Meta, WhatsApp's parent company on Tuesday said that they were aware that some people have been facing problems running the application and they were working to resolve them.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.

Downdetector reported a significant rise in complaints around WhatsApp outages; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users.

#whatsappdown I thought my phone memory was the problem. Cleared lots of Junk. WhatsApp still not working. I deleted a couple apps including #Telegram . Should have ran to #twitter before wasting lots of energy. — Pricypens (@pricypens) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp crashed I got twitter #watsapp

The feeling mann

When twitter and telegram still on#Telegram pic.twitter.com/pAu8IyLEjq — Emeritus CP (@wilsonafolabi1) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is down, telegram will be important now #Telegram pic.twitter.com/H91RafQUVA — Flamezy (@Flamezy30BG) October 25, 2022

Elon Musk dragging everyone to twitter to confirm WhatsApp is really down pic.twitter.com/bSD3OBL9Vj — WhatsApp Troll Centre (@AtwoliYa) October 25, 2022

One user even joked that Elon Musk must be happy with people thronging Twitter and that he must buy WhatsApp as well.

Elon Musk has decided to buy Twitter with a whopping offer of 44 billion dollars.

For those who can't do without WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram are the most viable options. Both apps use interfaces similar to WhatsApp with some extra features.

Both Singal and Telegram can be downloaded from Google and Apple stores for free.