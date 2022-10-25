Search icon
WhatsApp down: Here's what Meta has to say about the outage

User reports indicate WhatsApp is down since 12:47 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 02:01 PM IST

Tens of thousands of users report that WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta with over 2 billion users, is down and is not working. User complaints indicate that the outage started at about 12.20 AM PT. WhatsApp claims it is working to fix the issue and has recognised the outage.

 The United States and India are among the countries most affected by the outage, which is affecting customers worldwide and for which DownDetector got over 60,000 user complaints in a single hour. The country with the most WhatsApp subscribers in India.

According to Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, the firm is working to promptly restore WhatsApp for everyone. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.

Government officials, telecom service providers, and, of course, billions of individuals use WhatsApp, which has evolved into a crucial component of infrastructure in many regions. By 2020, the service had an industry-leading usage rate of more than 100 billion messages sent each day.

Also read: WhatsApp outage triggers meme fest on Twitter, here are few of the best ones

 

AUS vs SL: Huge blow to Australia as Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of crucial match
