WhatsApp down for users in India, here’s what you can do in the meanwhile

WhatsApp is down for thousands of users across the globe. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps across the world and millions of users rely on it for day-to-day conversation. Over the last half an hour, thousands of users have complained that they are not able to use WhatsApp services. DNA India can independently confirm that WhatsApp is down for several users across the country. As of now more than 20,000 users have reported WhatsApp outages on DownDetector. Facebook owned messaging platform is yet to release any statement on the same. Till the time WhatsApp is down, you can use Signal and Telegram messaging platforms that offer almost similar services.