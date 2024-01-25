Twitter
Gyanvapi mosque security heightened post ASI report release

From 7 dollars in his pocket to biggest Hollywood star: Read the unbelievable story of Dwayne Johnson

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter mission ends after suffering rotor damage

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

Meet woman who led all women contingent of Armed Forces Medical Services during Republic Day 2024 parade

8 countries with largest Hindu populations

10 Calcium-rich dry fruits for healthy bones

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar, lost 4 million followers on TikTok, fought depression, slapped..

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks 'million mirror selfies' on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

Virat Kohli Scripts History, Wins 4th ICC Men's ODI Cricketer Of The Year Award | ICC Awards 2023

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: India Beats England In Their Own Game, Jaiswal Plays Bazball

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

This film with no villain, fights was rejected by Aamir, Ranveer, Hrithik, Akshay; became superhit, minted Rs 168 crore

From Ranbir's Animal to Hrithik-Deepika's Fighter: Eric Pillai continues his sonic mastery!

Rohit Shetty bashes Munawar Faruqui, calls him non deserving in Bigg Boss 17: 'Aap itne boring…'

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

In the latest iOS app beta version of WhatsApp, WABetaInfo has spotted an in-development feature called ‘Third-party Chats.’

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a chat interoperability feature to comply with new European Union (EU) regulations.

In the latest iOS app beta version of WhatsApp, WABetaInfo has spotted an in-development feature called ‘Third-party Chats.’

According to the new regulations outlined in the DMA (Digital Markets Act), WhatsApp has been identified as one of the companies that will be subject to these rules.

The term “gatekeeper” suggests that WhatsApp has a dominant position in the messaging market and therefore needs to adhere to strict regulations set forth by the DMA.

As a result, WhatsApp is developing a new section that will contain all incoming messages from third-party chats, the report said.

This feature will allow users to communicate with other people on WhatsApp using different messaging apps.

“Interoperability enables someone on a different messaging app, like Signal, to send messages to a WhatsApp user, even without a WhatsApp account,” the report mentioned.

In addition, the report noted that users will have to maintain control over this feature, as they will have to manually enable the interoperability service and have the option to opt-out, as stipulated in Article 7 of the regulations.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new file sharing feature that will allow users to easily share files with people nearby.

Both users will need to open the ‘people nearby’ section to send and receive files, ensuring secure sharing within close proximity.

