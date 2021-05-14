WhatsApp defends its privacy policy citing other companies collect more data

Days before the rollout of its new privacy policy on Saturday, WhatsApp in its defence in the Delhi High Court has said that many Internet-based applications and websites have similar policies and some collect even more data.

In response to a petition filed in the Delhi High Court last week, WhatsApp has cited the privacy policies of other tech companies including Zomato, Ola, BigBasket, Koo and the government’s Aarogya Setu app.

The application reviewed by Inc42 also cites US-based tech companies such as Microsoft, Google, Zoom, and Republic TV’s website, Republic World, to prove its point.

"A review of the privacy policies of many internet-based applications and websites confirms that such policies include provisions describing the information they may collect that are similar to and in many cases much broader than those in the 2021 update," the company wrote in its response.

It is worth noting that the order comes shortly after WhatsApp rolled back its May 15 deadline for accepting its new privacy policy. The company recently clarified that no accounts will be deleted and that no WhatsApp users in the country lose functionality of the account for not accepting its new Terms of Service.

India is the biggest market for WhatsApp. According to the government data, it has 53 crore users in the country.