WhatsApp dark mode: How to force-enable dark theme in Android 10

WhatsApp, the online messaging service, with more than 1.5 billion active users, has been lagging behind other apps in the implementation of the dark mode. All the other apps have been quick to implement the dark mode, however, Whatsapp is still stuck with its all-white interface.

WhatsApp users are currently clamouring for the dark mode but it seems like they are in for the long haul as the messaging app still figures out the exact date for the dark mode's rollout.

The online messaging app had dabbled in dark themes earlier in March 2019 for testing, picking on the trend of other apps rolling out dark modes but have not officially announced any rollouts to users.

However, there is good news for all the Andriod 10 users out there who wants to unlock the dark mode immediately. There is a way that Android 10 users can force enable dark mode on WhatsApp.

Here is how:

1. Enable 'Developer options' on your Android 10 device.

2. Scroll down to "Override force-dark" and enable it.

3. A dark colour palette will be implemented on Whatsapp.

The dark themes can also be implemented on older versions of Android through the Android debug bridge (ADB). However, it will not work in all the devices as some manufacturers disable the night mode option on their phones.