WhatsApp companion mode arrives for Android users: What is it and how it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp companion mode is now available for Android users via the latest beta update. As per a report by WABetaInfo, few lucky beta testers on Android platform are now able to use the much awaited WhatsApp companion mode that has been in the works for quite some time. The feature was already available for a few Android tablet users last month and now it is also available for mobile phone users. With the help of new companion mode, you can use a single WhatsApp account on an additional smartphone.

What is WhatsApp companion mode

As mentioned above, WhatsApp companion mode allows you to use your WhatsApp account on another smartphone instantly. In simple words, it is quite similar to the WhatsApp multi-device feature but in this case it also allows you to access your account on another smartphone. As of now, you have to install and set up WhatsApp from the initial stage to use WhatsApp on another smartphone. To access your old chats on another device, you also need to create a backup. However with the companion mode, you’ll be able to access your WhatsApp account and chats on another phone instantly.

How WhatsApp companion mode works

WhatsApp companion mode works in a similar manner as the multi-device mode. If you have received the feature, you will be able to see a new ‘Link a device’ option while setting the messaging up. Once you click on it, you’ll be able to see a QR code that you will have to scan from your primary device to use your WhatsApp account on a secondary smartphone.

As the feature is currently in beta phase, it is not available to a limited number of users. It is expected that the feature will be available to more users in the coming weeks.