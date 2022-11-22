WhatsApp: Check how you can avail services from ordering food to booking a cab via app

WhatsApp: The well-known messaging service WhatsApp regularly introduces new features. On WhatsApp, there are billions of users. The AI-powered chatbot is a new feature that WhatsApp has launched. It can be used to book cabs, check the status of flights, and access other services.

Save some WhatsApp numbers on your mobile phone to avail benefits:

Under this feature, individuals will be offered various services including a monthly ration, food ordering, cab booking, and flight booking, among others. If you find yourself in a position where you'd like to use these features without downloading specific apps, then this might be the best service for you.

How can you benefit from this?

You need to save the number 7977079770 if you wish to use these features on WhatsApp. After that, you need to send a ' Hi' message. You will view the list of all these services when you submit the message. After that, you will need to choose the products or services you wish to avail of and provide information such as your name, address, etc. You will then be presented with a payment option. Payment options include online and post-delivery.

Check flight status via WhatsApp

Through WhatsApp, you can also check the status of Indigo and Air India. You may find out the current status of the planes operated by these two airlines by saving the number 9154195505 in your phone.

Book an Uber cab via WhatsApp

To book a cab over WhatsApp, one must save the number 7292000002. You should then send a 'Hi' message. The business will provide you with a link so you can log in and reserve a cab. It will be essential to provide pick-up and location details for this.

Banking facilities via WhatsApp

Banks currently offer a variety of services via WhatsApp, including information on personal loans, bank balances, pension slips, and mini statements, among other things. Several banks, including PNB, SBI, HDFC, and ICICI, offer banking services on WhatsApp.