WhatsApp can now automatically silence calls from unknown users

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

WhatsApp has launched a new feature that allows users to automatically silence calls from unknown callers that may be harmful or disturbing. Over the last few months, WhatsApp users have witnessed a range of spam calls from international numbers and a few become victims of major financial frauds. To keep its users safe, WhatsApp issued an advisory and now it has rolled out a feature called Silence Unknown Callers.

Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.

Apart from this, the company has also introduced Privacy Checkup. This step-by-step feature guides you through important privacy settings to help you choose the right level of protection, all in one place. Selecting ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings will navigate you through multiple privacy layers that strengthen security of your messages, calls, and personal information.

The new features are now available to all users across the globe. To ensure your calls and messages are secure, WhatsApp continues to add more layers of privacy on top including the recently launched Chat Lock to protect sensitive chats behind a password, Disappearing Messages that vanish, screenshot blocking for View Once, and the ability to keep your online presence private.

