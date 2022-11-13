WhatsApp beta users can now easily determine if they ignored calls on purpose, know how

WhatsApp, the messaging platform has been working on a feature to make users understand if they missed calls due to your do not disturb settings because the last thing you need is your phone buzzing and ringing from incoming calls, texts, and other notifications while you're in a conference call or on the go.

This feature makes it simple to comprehend if you missed a call as a result of your ‘do not disturb’ settings. The feature is now accessible for some beta testers thanks to the most recent upgrade of WhatsApp beta, which is accessible through the Play Store.

Simply enable do not disturb mode in your phone's settings and invite a friend to call you for a short while to see if the feature is already enabled for your account. If you notice a new label that reads "Silenced by Do Not Disturb," it signifies that your WhatsApp account now has access to the feature.

The recipient won't be aware that you missed the call because your phone is set to do not disturb mode, so take note that this information only appears to you.

In September, the beta for version 2.22.21.7 introduced this feature for the first time, however, it was never really turned on.