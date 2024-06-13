WhatsApp takes action against online scam, bans over 70 lakh Indian accounts: Are you making these mistakes too?

WhatsApp banned a total of 7,182,000 accounts between April 1 and April 30, 2024.

WhatsApp has taken significant action against certain Indian accounts, banning a total of 7.1 million accounts. These banned users will no longer be able to use the platform. According to reports, most of these accounts were involved in cyber fraud and scams, while others violated WhatsApp's policies.

WhatsApp has released its monthly report, revealing that approximately 7.1 million Indian accounts were banned between April 1, 2024, and April 30, 2024, due to misuse of the app. The company has also stated that users who continue to violate the policies will face similar consequences in the future.

WhatsApp banned a total of 7,182,000 accounts between April 1 and April 30, 2024. The company uses advanced machine learning and data analysis to identify accounts engaged in suspicious activities. With billions of users worldwide, including in India, WhatsApp is a widely used platform for exchanging messages, photos, videos, and audio messages.

In April 2024, WhatsApp received approximately 10,000 reports of policy violations. Only six accounts were acted upon based on these reports, with many still under review. This indicates that the company employs a stringent criterion for banning accounts.

Reasons for WhatsApp account bans

To ensure the safety of its platform, WhatsApp takes strict action against users who violate its policies. Reasons for banning can include spamming, scams, spreading misinformation, and harmful content. Additionally, any violation of national laws can result in account bans.