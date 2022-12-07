WhatsApp Avatar: What is it and how you can create yours

WhatsApp Avatars: You can now make animated avatars of yourself using the new Avatar feature that was added to the WhatsApp messaging app, which is owned by Meta. Avatars are customizable 3D representations of yourselves and you can customize them however you want. These avatars can be used in WhatsApp chats as stickers or as your profile image.

Avatars are nothing new; they have long been a part of various applications like Facebook, Snapchat, and others. Finally, WhatsApp users can also use the feature.

The methods listed below will help you use this tool and make an avatar for yourself:

Know how do you make your WhatsApp avatar:

Make sure you are using the most recent version of the app in order to design your WhatsApp avatar.

1. Launch WhatsApp and select the three dots in the top right corner of the screen.

2. Select "Settings" next, followed by "Avatar."

3. After that, select "Get started" and then "Create your Avatar."

Know how to personalise your avatar:

1. You will first be prompted to choose a skin tone for your avatar. Then click "Next" after selecting a tone.

2. Following that, you can choose a hairstyle from the many alternatives offered.

3. In addition, you can alter your body, eye colour, eye shape, facial hair, body, and a variety of other features.

4. After finishing all the adjustments, click "Done."

Also read: WhatsApp starts to roll out Facebook like personalised avatars

Know how to use these WhatsApp avatars:

1. When you have finished creating your avatar, click "Next" to start using it.

2. You can make a profile picture or use the avatar as a sticker.

Know how to set your avatar as your profile photo:

1. In the settings, select "Avatar" and then "Create profile photo."

2. Choose from the available avatar poses and backgrounds.

3. Next, select the checkbox in the top right corner.

4. The image on your profile will be changed.

Know how to use your customized avatars as stickers in chat:

1. Click "Avatar" and then "Browse stickers."

2. Launch a chat and select the emoji button.

3. Click the avatar icon at the bottom.

4. Select an avatar now and send