WhatsApp announces new features for Business users, shopping to get easier

After successfully testing the new feature in India, WhatsApp is rolling out the feature in other countries as well.

WhatsApp has announced that it is launching a yellow pages-style business directory that will help people find, message, and buy something from a business on the messaging platform. WhatsApp is bringing the ability to find a business right on WhatsApp so people can now browse businesses by category – such as travel or banking – or search by the business name. This will save people from having to find phone numbers off websites or type a number into their contacts.

It is worth noting that what you search for is processed in a way that cannot be linked back to your account. The feature is currently being rolled out in five countries including Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, Mexico and Colombia. All the users who signed up for WhatsApp’s Business Platform across the five countries will display in the directory.

Also read: Apple iPhone 14 available with up to Rs 25,500 discount on Flipkart, how to avail the offer



Apart from this, the company has also announced that it has started to test end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp. The company launched a similar feature in India a few months ago in partnership with Reliance JioMart. As per the company, “This seamless checkout experience will be a game-changer for people and businesses looking to buy and sell on WhatsApp without having to go to a website, open another app or pay in person.”

“These new experiences are part of making WhatsApp the best way for people to connect with their favorite businesses.” it further added.