WhatsApp announces new ‘Accidental Delete’ feature: What is it and how it works

WhatsApp introduced a ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature last year. As the name suggests, the feature allows senders to delete a message for themselves and the receiver. The feature can be accessed in a similar way you delete any other message. Currently, when you press on the delete icon after selecting a message, you get two options - ‘Delete for Me’ and ‘Delete for Everyone’. While deleting a message for everyone, people often click on ‘Delete for Me’. In this situation the message is deleted for the sender and there’s no way to delete the message for everyone. To get rid of this problem, WhatsApp has launched a new feature called ‘Accidental Delete’.

The new WhatsApp ‘Accidental Delete’ feature allows users to bring back a deleted message within a 5-second window. The feature works in both individual and group chats for Apple iPhones and Android devices. As revealed in a Tweet by Head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart, users will be able to see a new Undo option after deleting any message. The option will be only available for 5-seconds and pressing on it will help the users to revert the decision.

Initially the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature was limited to just 7 minutes, it was increased to 60 hours in August this year. Meanwhile, after adding the disappearing messages feature in 2020, Instant messaging and voice-over-IP service WhatsApp, is now working on an extreme version of that option.

Recently, WhatsApp also added Instagram and Facebook like avatars to the messaging platform. On WhatsApp, people can now use their personalised avatars as profile photos or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.