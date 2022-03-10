Search icon
WhatsApp alert: Here's how users can identify and verify fake news

To keep people beware of false information, WhatsApp has 10 independent fact-checking organizations that help users to fact check data.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Besides being a mode of spreading relevant information, messaging applications have become an easy way to spread fake news. WhatsApp has identified this and is now including methods to cross-check information. To keep people beware of false information, WhatsApp has 10 independent fact-checking organizations that help users to identify, review and check the authenticity of the information. This helps WhatsApp to prevent the spread of misinformation on its platform.

Considering the ongoing state assembly elections, this move is quite crucial.

All fact-checking organisations running the WhatsApp tip lines are certified by the International Fact-Checking Network and aid people to cross-check information that looks doubtful.

Here are the current tiplines for users to verify the information on WhatsApp -  

  • AFP +91 95999 73984
  • Boom +91 77009-06111 / +91 77009-06588
  • Fact Crescendo +91 90490 53770
  • Factly ​​+91 92470 52470
  • India Today +91 7370-007000
  • Newschecker +91 99994 99044
  • Newsmobile +91 11 7127 9799
  • Quint Webqoof +91 96436 51818
  • The Healthy Indian Project +91 85078 85079
  • Vishvas News +91 92052 70923 / +91 95992 99372

By using these tiplines, you can remain aware of potentially fake and misleading photos, videos and even voice recordings.

Verify information by texting

WhatsApp also allows its users to check the information by texting The Poynter Institute’s IFCN WhatsApp chatbot by saving +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact number. Thereafter, you have to text a “Hi” to get a message or relevant information.

This chatbot will handle misinformation and fake news by linking WhatsApp users to independent fact-checkers across over 70 nations.

You can also visit http://poy.nu/ifcnbot to get a global directory of fact-checking companies.

 

