What is the full form of WiFi? Story behind the commonly used word will surprise you

File Photo

“What is the WiFi password?” - In today’s world, this has become one of the first and most frequently asked questions when we go to someone else’s place, cafes or hotels and, obviously, need internet. However, not many know the irony behind the word, what is its full form or rather, what the word actually stands for.

WiFi - the common word for wireless internet, the meaning and the story behind it

The most often answer that one would get would be ‘wireless fidelity’. Another common guess is ‘wireless fibre’. However, both are incorrect. In fact, the irony behind the word and this story is that there is no full form for WiFi. (We’re so sorry, it was a trick question.)

Call it coincidence or not, there is no meaning of the word. WiFi stands for nothing. But then, why do we use it to refer to wireless internet? Here’s the interesting story behind it.

Why did wireless internet become WiFi?

Back in 1999 when the new technology was being endorsed, it was known as IEEE 802.11 Direct Sequence. Not a very catchy word.

The founding alliance decided to rope in a marketing term in order to come out with a user-friendly name for the wireless technology. The group of founding members, who were later known as the Wi-Fi alliance, were given 10 names to choose from. The word stuck and the rest is history.

The ‘wireless fidelity’ misconception

The story doesn’t stop there. Despite having the catchy word, some of the members of the alliance felt more should be done to help people understand what WiFi technology would do. Thus, a tagline was derived which read, ‘The Standard for Wireless Fidelity’.

The explanation mistakenly resulted in the widely thought, but incorrect full form of WiFi after the alliance got accessories like shirts and caps with the tagline printed on them. So there’s the story behind WiFi. Hope you enjoyed it.

