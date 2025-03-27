Studio Ghibli is an animation studio based out of Japan which is known as one of the best in the field around the world. It was founded in 1985 by legendary directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, along with the producer Toshio Suzuki.

A new image-generation feature from OpenAI -- the makers of ChatGPT -- has taken the internet by storm, with people around the world posting edited images, memes, jokes, stickers, and whatnot.

The feature is gaining much popularity especially because it exceptionally good at creating Studio Ghibli-style images in a matter of seconds.

Here's what the frenzy is all about and what Studio Ghibli actually is.

What is Studio Ghibli?

Studio Ghibli is an animation studio based out of Japan which is known as one of the best in the field around the world. It was founded in 1985 by legendary directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, along with the producer Toshio Suzuki.

The studio is behind globally-acclaimed animated movies such as Grave of the Fireflies (1988), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Spirited Away (2001), and Howl’s Moving Castle (2004).

It has earned various accolades from across the globe, including two Oscar awards.

How to create your own Ghibli-style image?

The image generation feature is available to users on the following version of ChatGPT: Plus, Pro, and Team. It is also available on OpenAI’s video model, Sora.

The feature has not yet been released to users on the free version. "Rollout to our free tier is unfortunately going to be delayed for a while," said Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI.

To generate an AI-altered image, all you have to do is upload a photo and prompt ChatGPT to give it a Studio Ghibli twist. And voila! Your "Ghibli-fied" picture is all set to be posted on your profile.

What does Studio Ghibli have to say?

Studio Ghibli has not officially commented on the use of its art style by OpenAI as yet.

However, Miyazaki has, in the past, denounced AI-generated animation describing it as an "insult to life itself."

"I cannot watch this and find it interesting. Those who create such things have no understanding of pain. I am completely disgusted. If someone wishes to make unsettling content, they are free to do so, but I would never consider incorporating this technology into my work," he had said in an interview in 2016.