What is Sanchar Saathi? App that Centre wants smartphone makers to preinstall on their phones

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...

Exclusive | Apurva Agnihotri on Sehar, why he chose TV after working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, why he doesn’t want Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin 2.0

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Stats comparison in ODIs, Tests, T20Is and IPL

Who is Jay May? Man being hand-fed dessert in viral video, alleged son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

Hari Chandana: A role model officer of action

'I'm not greedy like Dharmendra': This actor openly criticised action superstar, helped him in his struggle, started career in same year, yet did only..., he is...

Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir's tense dressing room chat grabs attention: What really happened?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it m

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned

Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...

Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

What is Sanchar Saathi? App that Centre wants smartphone makers to preinstall on their phones

Smartphone makers have been given three months (90 days) to adhere to the directive.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

What is Sanchar Saathi? App that Centre wants smartphone makers to preinstall on their phones
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    To tackle a recent surge of cybercrime and hacking, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked smartphone companies in India to preinstall the state-developed cybersecurity application, Sanchar Saathi, Reuters reported. Users should not be able to delete the application, the department has told smartphone companies. It has insisted that all new devices sold by the manufacturers come pre-installed with the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ application, and a software update to be issued to phones that have already been sold with the application made available with it.

    What is Sanchar Saathi?

    It is a state-developed cybersecurity application (app) which allows users to report fraudulent calls and messages, and stolen mobile phones. According to the DoT website, it empowers mobile subscribers, strengthens their security and increases awareness about citizen-centric initiatives of the government. Sanchar Saathi is available on the mobile app and the web portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in).

    The app allows tracking and blocking of lost or stolen phones anywhere in India, based on the IMEI of the phones. It was launched in January 2025, and by August, it had crossed 50 lakh downloads. Smartphone makers have been given three months (90 days) to adhere to the directive, which industry executives said companies are expected to push back on, the Indian Express reported. It will impact manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, among others.

    This comes days after DoT issued a major directive to popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, ShareChat, JioChat, Arattai, and Josh to ensure that their services cannot be used unless the user has an active SIM card in their device.

    READ | Another win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer becomes 1st district to complete...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means
    Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it m
    Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?
    Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Sharif stall disappears...
    HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...
    HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned
    Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...
    Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer
    Exclusive | Apurva Agnihotri on Sehar, why he chose TV after working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, why he doesn’t want Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin 2.0
    Exclusive | Apurva on Sehar, why he doesn’t want Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin 2.0
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
    Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
    Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
    Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
    Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
    Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
    Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement