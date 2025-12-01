What is Sanchar Saathi? App that Centre wants smartphone makers to preinstall on their phones

Smartphone makers have been given three months (90 days) to adhere to the directive.

To tackle a recent surge of cybercrime and hacking, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked smartphone companies in India to preinstall the state-developed cybersecurity application, Sanchar Saathi, Reuters reported. Users should not be able to delete the application, the department has told smartphone companies. It has insisted that all new devices sold by the manufacturers come pre-installed with the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ application, and a software update to be issued to phones that have already been sold with the application made available with it.

What is Sanchar Saathi?

It is a state-developed cybersecurity application (app) which allows users to report fraudulent calls and messages, and stolen mobile phones. According to the DoT website, it empowers mobile subscribers, strengthens their security and increases awareness about citizen-centric initiatives of the government. Sanchar Saathi is available on the mobile app and the web portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in).

The app allows tracking and blocking of lost or stolen phones anywhere in India, based on the IMEI of the phones. It was launched in January 2025, and by August, it had crossed 50 lakh downloads. Smartphone makers have been given three months (90 days) to adhere to the directive, which industry executives said companies are expected to push back on, the Indian Express reported. It will impact manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, among others.

This comes days after DoT issued a major directive to popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, ShareChat, JioChat, Arattai, and Josh to ensure that their services cannot be used unless the user has an active SIM card in their device.