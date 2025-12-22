FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid propaganda criticism, Shilpa Shetty calls Dhurandhar 'most patriotic film', lauds Aditya Dhar, comments on Ranveer Singh: 'Underplayed, yet...'

Viral video: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend his cousin's Mehndi, redefine couple goals in perfectly paired ensembles

What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account; Here's everything you should know about it

UK’s New Property Act Gives Crypto a Legal Home: Why It Changes the Game

'Don’t harass us': Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya on receiving Rs 50 crore defamation suit from singer: 'I will see him in the court'

In PICS: Karisma Kapoor stuns in Ritu Kumar Chanderi silk suit; you can too add it to your wardrobe for Rs 1,50,000

Who is Brooklyn Beckham? 'Black sheep' of Beckham family who blocked parents David and Victoria on Instagram after family feud

This is India's only railway station from where you can board trains for all places across the country; not Delhi, Mumbai or Howarh, it is…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes striking style statement in silk saree and gold jewellery; See pics

Binance faces $3B+ terror liability: First exchange to survive civil ATA motion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account; Here's everything you should know about it

What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account

UK’s New Property Act Gives Crypto a Legal Home: Why It Changes the Game

UK’s New Property Act Gives Crypto a Legal Home: Why It Changes the Game

'Don’t harass us': Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya on receiving Rs 50 crore defamation suit from singer: 'I will see him in the court'

'Don’t harass us': Kumar Sanu's ex-wife on receiving Rs 50 cr defamtion suit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account; Here's everything you should know about it

CERT-In has warned Indian WhatsApp users about the high-severity ‘GhostPairing’ attack, which exploits the app’s device-linking feature to hijack accounts without passwords or SIM swaps. Users are advised to avoid suspicious links and monitor linked devices regularly.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 01:12 PM IST

What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account; Here's everything you should know about it
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity advisory for WhatsApp users in India, alerting them to a new cyber campaign called ‘GhostPairing’. The attack exploits WhatsApp’s device-linking feature and can allow hackers to take full control of user accounts without needing passwords or SIM swaps.

What Is GhostPairing?

According to CERT-In, GhostPairing enables cybercriminals to gain unrestricted access to WhatsApp accounts by abusing the app’s device-linking system. Attackers trick users into linking a hidden device to their account, granting the hackers complete control. Once compromised, the attacker can send messages from the victim’s account to their contacts, potentially spreading the attack further.

'In essence, the GhostPairing attack tricks users into authorising an attacker’s browser as a trusted device using a seemingly legitimate pairing code,' the advisory explained.

How the Attack Works

The attack typically begins with a message such as 'Hi, check this photo' sent from a contact that appears trustworthy. The message contains a link with a Facebook-style preview. When the link is clicked, the victim is directed to a fake Facebook viewer requesting identity verification.

At this stage, attackers manipulate WhatsApp’s “link device via phone number” feature. Victims are misled into entering their phone numbers, unknowingly granting the attackers complete access to their WhatsApp accounts. This process does not involve stealing passwords or performing SIM swaps, making it particularly deceptive.

Risks After Hijacking

Once a device is linked, attackers gain WhatsApp Web-level access, allowing them to:

  1. Read existing messages synced to the account
  2. Receive new messages in real time
  3. View photos, videos, and voice notes
  4. Send messages impersonating the account owner
  5. Access private chats and group conversations

How to Protect Your Account

CERT-In has outlined measures for individuals and organisations to prevent account compromise:

For users:

  • Avoid clicking on suspicious links, even from known contacts
  • Never enter phone numbers on websites claiming to be linked to WhatsApp or Facebook
  • Regularly review Linked Devices in WhatsApp (Settings > Linked Devices) and log out of any unrecognised devices

For organisations:

  • Conduct security awareness training on messaging app threats
  • Implement mobile device management policies
  • Monitor for phishing and social engineering attempts
  • Maintain incident response protocols for rapid detection and action

By following these precautions, users can reduce the risk of falling victim to the GhostPairing attack and protect their private communications.

This advisory underscores the growing sophistication of cyber attacks targeting messaging platforms and the need for vigilance among users.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid propaganda criticism, Shilpa Shetty calls Dhurandhar 'most patriotic film', lauds Aditya Dhar, comments on Ranveer Singh: 'Underplayed, yet...'
Amid propaganda criticism, Shilpa Shetty calls Dhurandhar 'most patriotic film'
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend his cousin's Mehndi, redefine couple goals in perfectly paired ensembles
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend his cousin's Mehndi
What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account; Here's everything you should know about it
What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account
UK’s New Property Act Gives Crypto a Legal Home: Why It Changes the Game
UK’s New Property Act Gives Crypto a Legal Home: Why It Changes the Game
'Don’t harass us': Kumar Sanu's ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya on receiving Rs 50 crore defamation suit from singer: 'I will see him in the court'
'Don’t harass us': Kumar Sanu's ex-wife on receiving Rs 50 cr defamtion suit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement