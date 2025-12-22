What is 'GhostPairing'? New scam that can hack your WhatsApp account; Here's everything you should know about it

Amid propaganda criticism, Shilpa Shetty calls Dhurandhar 'most patriotic film', lauds Aditya Dhar, comments on Ranveer Singh: 'Underplayed, yet...'
TECHNOLOGY
CERT-In has warned Indian WhatsApp users about the high-severity ‘GhostPairing’ attack, which exploits the app’s device-linking feature to hijack accounts without passwords or SIM swaps. Users are advised to avoid suspicious links and monitor linked devices regularly.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity advisory for WhatsApp users in India, alerting them to a new cyber campaign called ‘GhostPairing’. The attack exploits WhatsApp’s device-linking feature and can allow hackers to take full control of user accounts without needing passwords or SIM swaps.
According to CERT-In, GhostPairing enables cybercriminals to gain unrestricted access to WhatsApp accounts by abusing the app’s device-linking system. Attackers trick users into linking a hidden device to their account, granting the hackers complete control. Once compromised, the attacker can send messages from the victim’s account to their contacts, potentially spreading the attack further.
'In essence, the GhostPairing attack tricks users into authorising an attacker’s browser as a trusted device using a seemingly legitimate pairing code,' the advisory explained.
The attack typically begins with a message such as 'Hi, check this photo' sent from a contact that appears trustworthy. The message contains a link with a Facebook-style preview. When the link is clicked, the victim is directed to a fake Facebook viewer requesting identity verification.
At this stage, attackers manipulate WhatsApp’s “link device via phone number” feature. Victims are misled into entering their phone numbers, unknowingly granting the attackers complete access to their WhatsApp accounts. This process does not involve stealing passwords or performing SIM swaps, making it particularly deceptive.
Once a device is linked, attackers gain WhatsApp Web-level access, allowing them to:
CERT-In has outlined measures for individuals and organisations to prevent account compromise:
For users:
For organisations:
By following these precautions, users can reduce the risk of falling victim to the GhostPairing attack and protect their private communications.
This advisory underscores the growing sophistication of cyber attacks targeting messaging platforms and the need for vigilance among users.