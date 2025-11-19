What is Cloudflare? Internet giant linked to the outage that hit Twitter, ChatGPT, Canva and other platforms

A major Cloudflare outage yesterday disrupted access to X, ChatGPT, Canva, Gemini, and other platforms worldwide. The issue, traced to a support system failure, caused widespread errors before Cloudflare restored services later in the evening.

A significant internet outage yesterday briefly knocked several major online platforms offline, including X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Perplexity, Canva, Letterboxd and popular online games such as League of Legends. The incident quickly drew attention to Cloudflare, the web infrastructure company whose services underpin millions of websites globally.

DownDetector, which aggregates real-time outage reports, detected a sharp surge in user complaints yesterday evening. The disruption originated from an unexpected issue linked to Cloudflare’s support portal provider, but the problem rapidly escalated into a broader service malfunction that impacted numerous websites relying on Cloudflare’s network.

Why Cloudflare’s Role Matters

Cloudflare provides essential tools that help websites stay secure and responsive, protecting them from cyberattacks, managing heavy traffic, and improving loading speeds. The company serves as an intermediary between users and website servers, meaning that any malfunction on its end can instantly affect a vast portion of the internet.

Because Cloudflare typically operates behind the scenes, its failure becomes especially noticeable during an outage. Yesterday, users across affected platforms encountered a range of error messages, including server failures and prompts such as 'Please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed,' which blocked access altogether.

Even Truth Social, the platform associated with Donald Trump, struggled to load for many users. The widespread nature of the issues led many to connect the outage directly to Cloudflare’s network trouble.

Cloudflare Responds to the Outage

In an initial statement, Cloudflare confirmed it was investigating a problem causing extensive 500-level errors and affecting even its own dashboard and API tools. The company stated that it was assessing the full scope of the failure while working on a solution.

A later update noted that systems were gradually recovering, although some customers might notice elevated error rates during the stabilisation process. By late evening, Cloudflare announced that its services had largely returned to normal, and most affected websites resumed full functionality.

Services Back Online

As of now, the outage has been resolved, with major platforms operating normally again. The incident, however, underscores the internet’s dependence on infrastructure providers like Cloudflare and how quickly a single point of failure can ripple across the digital ecosystem.