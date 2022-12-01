What is 'bluebugging' which can give hackers access to your chats, contacts and more; know how to save yourself

Hackers can get access to devices with discoverable Bluetooth connections by 'bluebugging,' a form of hacking. After a device or phone has been bluebugged, a hacker can use this technique to overhear calls, read and transmit messages, and steal or modify contacts. It initially appeared to be dangerous for laptops or computers with Bluetooth connectivity.

Later, hackers used this technique to attack mobile phones and other gadgets. Independent security researcher Martin Herfurt claims that the bug was able to access the user's phone book and call history by exploiting a flaw in the Bluetooth protocol.

Which devices are under threat:

Any gadget that has Bluetooth functionality can be bluebugged. With the use of wireless earbuds, such hacks are possible. Conversations can be recorded by users using apps that connect to TWS (True Wireless Stereo) headphones or other devices. Once hacked, the attacker has access to your contacts and can change them or take them, perform and record chats, read and send messages, and more.

How does Bluebugging work:

Attacks known as 'bluebugging' take advantage of Bluetooth-capable hardware. The device's Bluetooth must be configured to be discoverable, which is typically the default setting. The hacker then tries to pair with the device through Bluetooth. Once a connection has been established, hackers can use brute force attacks to bypass authentication. They can also install malware on the compromised device in order to gain unauthorized access to it. When a Bluetooth-enabled device is within a 10-meter range of the hacker, it can be executed.

How can Bluebugging be avoided:

Disabling Bluetooth and removing paired Bluetooth devices when not in use are some of the strategies to prevent bluebugging. Updating the system software on the device, limiting the usage of open WiFi, and using a VPN is also an additional layer of security.

Most gadgets have Bluetooth set to discoverable by default, making your gadgets vulnerable to unauthorised connections. Deactivating Bluetooth settings is the first thing you should do to stop anyone from finding your Bluetooth devices. By doing so, they won't become hacker targets and won't be able to pair with the gadget.