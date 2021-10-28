What does Mark Zuckerberg do first thing in the morning? A detailed look at daily routine of Facebook CEO

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a very busy man but like all of us, he tried his best to balance his professional and personal life. Despite running on the biggest organisations in the world, Zuckerberg makes sure to take out time for his morning rituals, travel, exercise, and tucking in his daughter every night before she goes to sleep.

The 37-year-old has time and again stressed that the secret behind him staying productive is by eliminating "non-essential choices" from his life such as what to wear or what to eat.

What does Mark Zuckerberg do when he first wakes up?

A few years back, speaking about what he does first thing in the morning, Zuckerberg had told Jerry Seinfeld in a Facebook Live Q&A that he starts his day at 8 am and immediately checks Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp on his mobile phone.

After he is done catching up on social media, Zuckerberg prefers to exercise (three times a week) and sometimes likes to take his dog Beast on a walk. Zuckerberg is quite fond of his Hungarian sheepdog.

Why is Mark Zuckerberg not picky about his breakfast or clothes?

Once the exercise is done, Zuckerberg gets his breakfast about which he is not picky. He has time and again said that he does not like to waste time on small decisions. As for his "work uniform" consisting of jeans, sneakers, and a gray shirt, Zuckerberg had said in 2014, "I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community."

What does Mark Zuckerberg do in his free time?

When Zuckerberg is not working, he spends his time learning Mandarin Chinese or reading. Zuckerberg also likes to spend time with his wife Dr Priscilla Chan and daughters - Maxima and August. Zuckerberg had earlier revealed that before going to bed every night he makes sure to tuck his daughters in with a traditional Jewish prayer, the "Mi Shebeirach."