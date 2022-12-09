Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 looks violent and intense in new gameplay trailer

Photo: Focus Entertainment

There are some very scary monsters in the Warhammer 40K world, but no one is more equipped to hunt them than a Space Marine. The genetically modified, heavily armoured superhuman had their own computer game over a decade ago, and it was received with lukewarm reception at best. It made us think of Gears of War, although it clearly has problems.

And thus, Focus Entertainment and Sabre Interactive have joined forces to provide the sequel to the public. Last year's Game Awards served as the venue for the announcement of this sci-fi shooter, and this year's ceremony included a minute-long gameplay teaser showcasing some of the spectacular moments players can look forward to experiencing.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 stands out for its impressively immersive use of the generational leaps in console technology. Since the original game came out more over a decade ago, the brutality is especially impressive.

It seems that there has been a considerable improvement in environmental design as well. The gunplay and brawl between the hefty guys and the waves of Orc filth is the best we've ever seen from the Adeptus Astartes. Yes, Jump Packs are also making a comeback.

This is only a teaser for the full scope of announcements made at The Game Awards 2022. Death Stranding 2 and Ken Levine's Judas are only two more examples. It seems like 2023 will be jam-packed with amazingness.

After ten years of waiting, the gameplay in Space Marines finally delivers on the promise of the series' next instalment. There are Orc corpses aplenty, as well as war hammers, jump packs, swinging Chainswords, and other other weapons and tools to use in wreaking havoc.

Also, READ: Apple’s key supplier Foxconn investing another $500 million in India

It looks that the Space Marines' ability to move about is the main emphasis of this footage. One particular scene between a Chain Axe and the upper torso of an unlucky Orc seems less staged than it did in the original game.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 2 will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.