Want to visit less crowded places? Try this new Google Maps feature

In times of COVID-19, people want to avoid crowds and Google has the best solution for them. On Wednesday, November 17, Google introduced a new feature on its Google Maps app that will provide users with insights related to crowded places.

The new feature has been introduced to help holiday shoppers that will include Area Busyness and Directories that will have help combine the live movement of people with Google Maps helping them instantly understand which area is the busiest.

Since the upcoming weeks are full of festivals and holidays, this step has been taken to ease and relax shoppers and keep them safe as well.

Meanwhile, Google is planning to expand its directory globally for Android and IOS users that will help users find their way around huge and massive buildings like airports, malls and transit stations across the world.

Once this feature is added, users will be able to review all the shops, restaurants, airport lounges, car rentals, parking lots and more available in one place.

The company said, "Within each category, you can see a list of the relevant businesses, in addition to helpful information about whether it's open, its rating and what floor it`s on," it added