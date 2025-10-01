Want to improve your phone’s battery health? Follow these expert-backed tips for longer life

Here are some easy and effective ways to maintain and improve your phone's battery health.

Replacing your phone's lithium-ion battery is a bigger task than repairing it from the ground up. Many smartphones, including all iPhones and many flagship Android phones from brands like Samsung, don't provide easy user access to their batteries. Officially replacing the battery is often expensive and inconvenient, and there are also associated environmental concerns. Smartphones have been called an environmental disaster, and extending your phone's battery life helps mitigate this. Battery life has become such a concern that both Apple and Google have incorporated monitoring tools into their phone operating systems, allowing users to check which apps are using the most power.

But how do you maintain the health of your phone's battery? Here are some easy and effective ways to maintain and improve your phone's battery health.

Effective Ways to Maintain Android Device Battery Health

1. Use 'Power-Saving Mode'

The fastest and easiest way to maintain or save battery life on your Android smartphone is to turn on 'Power-Saving Mode'. You can easily activate this feature by going to your device's Settings > Device Maintenance, then tapping the battery icon in the bottom left corner.

Once enabled, this feature dims your display screen brightness and uses the minimum amount of battery power on your device.

2. Restrict App Usage on Your Android Smartphone

It's always recommended to keep a minimum number of apps loaded on your Android smartphone. The more apps you keep on your phone, the more power they will consume running in the background, leading to faster battery drain. You should always keep your home screen organised and keep a minimum number of apps on it. You can delete unnecessary apps that you don't use frequently. Doing this will extend your phone's battery life.

3. Turn off 'Location Services'

Location tracking services like GPS significantly reduce your phone's battery life. Therefore, to preserve your device's battery life, it's recommended to turn off the 'Location' option in your phone's 'Settings'. Several other modules, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, also consume a lot of your phone's battery. You can turn off all these options at any time to extend your phone's battery life.

Also, you can monitor your phone's charging. You should avoid charging your Android smartphone too often. If you have a long day, you can charge it up to 80% and then use it judiciously. However, frequent charging disrupts your phone's battery life and drains it quickly.

Tips for Preserving iPhone Battery Life

1. Enable the 'Optimised Battery Charging' Feature

With iOS 13, Apple introduced a new feature called 'Optimised Battery Charging' that aims to extend your iPhone's battery life. You simply need to enable it on your iPhone by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. The 'Optimised Battery Charging' feature allows your phone to learn about your charging habits. It estimates your phone's usage time and charges it to 80% initially, then the remaining 20% only when you're about to use it.

2. Use the 'Auto-Brightness' Feature

This feature on iPhone devices helps you monitor your device's brightness level based on your surroundings. Whether you're at home or work, it will automatically dim your device's brightness to conserve battery life. You can enable this feature on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations.

3. Don't use your iPhone in extreme temperatures

It's recommended not to use your iPhone in extreme weather conditions, whether hot or cold. Reportedly, iOS devices operate best between 32° and 95° F (0° to 35° C). Extremely hot or cold temperatures can negatively impact the battery and cause it to drain faster.

4. Use 'Low-Power Mode'

iOS tells you to turn on 'Low-Power Mode' as soon as your iPhone reaches 20% charge. Low-Power Mode helps conserve energy by shutting down background activities, thus extending and prolonging your device's battery life. You can manually turn on this feature after fully charging your phone.

5. Reduce the 'Auto-Lock Time' on Your iPhone

We all know that the 'Auto-Lock' feature automatically turns off the screen when the user is not actively using the device. To save your phone's battery life, you can use this feature. Go to Settings, then Display & Brightness, and from there, under Auto-Lock, select a minimum time period of 30 seconds. Your device will automatically lock after 30 seconds of idle time.

Also read: How to find secret cameras in hotel rooms? 7 Easy smartphone methods every traveller should know