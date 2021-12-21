Want to change your WhatsApp number without losing existing chats? Here is a step-by-step guide

When a user changes their smartphone or mobile phone number, the one thing they fear most is losing their WhatsApp chats, either personal or business-related. However, today we are going to tell you a way in which you can restore WhatsApp chat data on both your Android and iOS devices.

This feature will work only when the new number is in use as a One Time Password (OTP) will be required.

Here is a step-by-step process

Step 1: Go to 'Settings' in the WhatsApp App

Step 2: Open your 'Account', select 'Change Number' option. Then, click next.

Step 3: Before you press the 'Next' button, enter your old and new mobile phone numbers.

Step 4: A new message will now appear on the screen for confirmation.

Step 5: You can now select several options - All Contacts, contacts I have, and Custom.

Step 6: Your contact information will automatically get updated once the notification is clicked.

Step 7: Now, choose 'Done'.

Once the step-by-step process is completed, users will be asked to restart the app and an OTP will be requested. Once OTP is entered, the chats will remain as is but your mobile phone number will effectively be changed.

Notably, the Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is one of the most used and liked applications around the world. People use the application not only to stay in touch with their friends and family but also to conduct their businesses.



This is the main reason why WhatsApp makes sure to add new features to the messaging app so that the users can enjoy their experience.