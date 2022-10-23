Search icon
Want to capture cinematic-style videos with an Apple iPhone? Use THIS feature

Curious as to how to make advantage of the Apple iPhone's cinematic mode? Just keep reading to find out more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:43 PM IST

Everyone has seen movies and cinematic masterpieces and wondered how the directors were able to pull off shots using sophisticated focus pulls to draw attention to a certain part of the screen. The effects that you see in your favourite movies and television programmes are the product of years of practise and specialised equipment.

Companies like Apple have made it possible for such advanced features to be packed into little devices like smartphones. You may give your iPhone films a more "cinematic" feel by using the iPhone's Cinematic mode, which allows you to capture videos with a narrow depth of field and switch the emphasis from one subject to another. The Apple 13 Series iPhone was the first to provide this function.

On iPhone, you can use cinematic mode as follows:

  • Bring up the iPhone's camera app.
  • To begin filming in cinematic mode, swipe to the right.
  • Determine the desired F-stop value.
  • Pick out some good video lenses to use.
  • Control your light exposure to suit your needs.

Below is a list of iPhones that support cinematic mode:

  • Apple iPhone 13
  • Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • Apple iPhone 13 Mini
  • Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Apple iPhone 14
  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

 

