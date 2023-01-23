Want to block telemarketing, spam calls on Jio, Airtel, and Vi? Here's a step-by-step process

File Photo

Telemarketing calls and spam calls can become irritating after a point. If you have a busy day ahead or are waiting for someone to call you back, these calls can sometimes make you miss them. Spam callers often pretend to be from your bank and ask you to provide them with your personal information. Telemarketers, on the other hand, call you without consent.

So, is there a way to stop these telemarketers, and spam callers from calling you? It is possible to stop telemarketing or promotional spam calls and there are a number of ways to do it.

Don't worry, blocking these calls won't block important or crucial messages, such as transactional messages and OTPs.

Method 1: Activating DND on your mobile number

One way to block all marketing, promotional or irrelevant spam messages and calls is by activating DND on your mobile number.

Step 1: Go to the default messaging app on your phone.

Step 2: Create a new message and type FULLY BLOCK

Step 3: Send the message to 1909.

This method will block all telemarketing spam calls and messages. Also, this service is free.

You can also use the codes mentioned below to restrict calls from a particular category, such as real estate, education, etc.

FULLY BLOCK for All Categories (Block)

BLOCK 1 for Banking/Insurance/Credit cards/Financial products

BLOCK 2 for Real Estate

BLOCK 3 for Education-Related Spams

BLOCK 4 for Health

BLOCK 5 for Consumer goods/automobiles/Entertainment/IT

BLOCK 6 for Communication/Broadcasting

BLOCK 7 for Tourism and Leisure

BLOCK 8 for Food and Beverages

Method 2: Register DND on Jio, Airtel, and Vi apps

Jio DND

Step 1: Sign in to the MyJio app

Step 2: Click on the Menu and select the 'Profile & other Settings' option.

Step 3: Click on the 'Do not Disturb' icon and then on 'Set Preference'

Step 4: Choose your preference and submit a request to block the calls and messages.

Airtel DND

Step 1: Sign in to Airtel Thanks App

Step 2: On the bottom ribbon, tap on 'More'

Step 3: Go to the Manage Services section and tap on 'Activate/Deactivate DND'.

Step 4: Select the spam categories and click on Submit.

Vodafone-Idea DND

Step 1: Open the Vi App and sign in using your Vodafone-Idea number

Step 2: Tap on My Account

Step 3: Scroll down to the 'More Services' section and tap on 'Do Not Disturb'

Step 4: Select from the available options (Full DND, Block Promotions, Partial DND) and select Activate to block unwanted telemarketing calls and SMS.