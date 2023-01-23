Search icon
Want to block telemarketing, spam calls on Jio, Airtel, and Vi? Here's a step-by-step process

Don't worry, blocking these calls won't block important or crucial messages, such as transactional messages and OTPs.

Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Telemarketing calls and spam calls can become irritating after a point. If you have a busy day ahead or are waiting for someone to call you back, these calls can sometimes make you miss them. Spam callers often pretend to be from your bank and ask you to provide them with your personal information. Telemarketers, on the other hand, call you without consent. 

So, is there a way to stop these telemarketers, and spam callers from calling you? It is possible to stop telemarketing or promotional spam calls and there are a number of ways to do it. 

Method 1: Activating DND on your mobile number 

One way to block all marketing, promotional or irrelevant spam messages and calls is by activating DND on your mobile number. 

Step 1: Go to the default messaging app on your phone. 

Step 2: Create a new message and type FULLY BLOCK 

Step 3: Send the message to 1909. 

This method will block all telemarketing spam calls and messages. Also, this service is free. 

You can also use the codes mentioned below to restrict calls from a particular category, such as real estate, education, etc. 

FULLY BLOCK for All Categories (Block)
BLOCK 1 for Banking/Insurance/Credit cards/Financial products
BLOCK 2 for Real Estate
BLOCK 3 for Education-Related Spams
BLOCK 4 for Health
BLOCK 5 for Consumer goods/automobiles/Entertainment/IT
BLOCK 6 for Communication/Broadcasting
BLOCK 7 for Tourism and Leisure
BLOCK 8 for Food and Beverages

Method 2: Register DND on Jio, Airtel, and Vi apps 

Jio DND 

Step 1: Sign in to the MyJio app 

Step 2: Click on the Menu and select the 'Profile & other Settings' option.

Step 3: Click on the 'Do not Disturb' icon and then on 'Set Preference'

Step 4: Choose your preference and submit a request to block the calls and messages.

Airtel DND 

Step 1: Sign in to Airtel Thanks App 

Step 2: On the bottom ribbon, tap on 'More' 

Step 3: Go to the Manage Services section and tap on 'Activate/Deactivate DND'.

Step 4: Select the spam categories and click on Submit. 

Vodafone-Idea DND 

Step 1: Open the Vi App and sign in using your Vodafone-Idea number

Step 2: Tap on My Account

Step 3: Scroll down to the 'More Services' section and tap on 'Do Not Disturb' 

Step 4: Select from the available options (Full DND, Block Promotions, Partial DND) and select Activate to block unwanted telemarketing calls and SMS.

