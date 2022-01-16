Want to become Amazon Prime member for FREE? Here's how

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on January 17, but for Amazon Prime members, the sale has started a day earlier i.e. today (January 16). You can also get early access to the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale the day before you become a Amazon Prime member. You can take advantage of this sale by becoming a Amazon Prime member for free.

How to become a member Amazon Prime for free?

Download the Amazon app on your mobile to become a Amazon Prime member for free.

Open the Amazon app, you'll see a banner from Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Click on this banner. After clicking on the banner, you'll see Enjoy Prime for Free written on the next page. Click on this too.

You'll see ‘Choose Your Prime Plan’ and the first option will be ‘Try Prime Free’ (Eligible with credit and debit card).

Follow these steps to get Amazon Prime for free

Click the ‘Start Your 30-Day Free Trial’ option. Before registering, make sure you don't completely ignore it as after 30 days, Rs. 1499 will be automatically deducted from your registered card.

Fret not, you can also cancel the Amazon Prime Subscription when you want. This way you can take advantage of the Amazon Prime Membership for 30 days to get access to Amazon Great Republic Day Sale a day in advance.

What are the plans of Amazon Prime Membership?

There are 3 plans to buy Amazon Prime Membership. The monthly plan is Rs 179, the 3-month plan is Rs 459, and the 12-month plan is Rs 1499. You can choose the plan accordingly after the free trial is over.