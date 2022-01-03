Want to avoid online hacking? Don't save passwords on Google browser - Follow these steps

While the pandemic has forced us to rely completely on the internet, online payments and social media, simultaneously, it has also created a threat to our information because of the way we share it.

Over the past two years, since the pandemic has hit us, many cyber crimes have been reported where these criminals steal data of people and use it for their benefit. The scariest part of this is that our information gets stored away online including our passwords and credit card numbers that can be used against us.

With these many different accounts and passwords, we rely on Google or Microsoft to remember them all the time and with this practise, we don't even remember half of the information that we feed online.

As per Haveibeenpwned.com, a website that tracks the number of stolen accounts, 441,000 stolen account details have reportedly been hacked in 2021.

Here's how you can check if your data has been stolen or not:

You can visit Haveibeenpwned.com and check if your account has been tampered with in any way. This site regularly keeps an eye out for the list of data leaks. If the site shows your email ID was used by RedLine, you must change passwords for all accounts used on your machine immediately including work VPN and email accounts.

What is RedLine malware?

The RedLine malware was found in March 2020 and has been known for stealing users’ account details, passwords from various sites.

You can always safeguard your email IDs, passwords and other information by not asking the computer or the website to remember your information for the next time you log in. You can also always use the incognito mode when doing any important work online.