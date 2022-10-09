Search icon
Want rain, bad weather alerts on your iPhone? Know how to enable rainfall, storm alerts

In order to get location-based alerts, you'll need to individually enable the feature in every city you visit.

Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

The iPhone makes it simple to get alerts when it starts to rain. Push notifications may be used by those with an iPhone 14, 13, or 12. The built-in weather app on the iPhone is remarkably accurate, especially considering the minimum features it offers. The iPhone, however, has a secret feature that will prevent you from getting wet in the event of heavy rain or other extreme weather.

The iOS Weather app has an alert feature that predicts and warns of precipitation within the next hour, called "next-hour precipitation." The feature has been available for quite some time, but it was only just made available to users in countries other than Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. However, it has seen an increase in its spread. According to Apple's website, "the information" for the notifications it delivers to iPhone owners comes from national meteorological authorities.

Obtaining rain alerts on your iPhone is easy if you follow these instructions.

  • Select the toggle for Notifications.
  • To get the forecast for the next hour, just choose the appropriate option.
  • Next, enable location services in the Weather app so that your iPhone notifies you an hour or so before it starts to rain.
  • After granting permission for the Weather App to access your location, you'll be able to get timely iPhone warnings of impending precipitation.

It's important to remember that the Weather app might give you notifications based on your location. This means you'll have to make a change if your travels take you to a different city or even an other nation. Enter the city name, zip code, or airport code, and then touch ADD to add that place.

