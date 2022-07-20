Search icon
Want a break from using WhatsApp? Here's a step-by-step process to disable messaging app without uninstalling

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

Want a break from using WhatsApp? Here's a step-by-step process to disable messaging app without uninstalling
WhatsApp is one of the most used applications whether for personal use or business purposes. However, sometimes people like to take a break from constantly being in touch. There are times when you might feel like taking a break from WhatsApp without having to uninstall the app. 

It so happens that if your mobile data or WiFi is switched on, you will continue to receive messages from the senders. You still will receive notifications even if you keep the app closed. However, what if we tell you that there is a way that you can take a break from WhatsApp without deleting or uninstalling the app from your smartphone? There is a way to do it and today, we are going to share with you a step-by-step process of the same. 

Step-by-step process to disable WhatsApp without deleting or uninstalling the messaging app

Step 1: Press long on the WhatsApp app icon and tap on 'App Info' 

Step 2: You will now see a 'Force Stop' button on the top

Step 3: Tap on the button

Step 4: Close the WhatsApp app in the background 

Step 5: Once the process is completed, you will stop receiving messages on WhatsApp which will earn you a much-needed break. 

It is important to note that the moment you click on the WhatsApp app icon again, it will start working and you will receive the messages. In the future, if again you want to disable the app, then follow the same process and choose the 'Force Stop' option to not receive messages. 

