Vodafone Idea launching 5G-powered cloud gaming

Vodafone Idea all set to introduce its cloud-based gaming services.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

Vi (Vodafone Idea) announced a partnership with gaming platform CareGame on Friday to provide 5G Cloud gaming experiences to its users in India. According to the company, the cloud gaming industry will become even more democratised as a result of 5G's low latency technology.

"The online gaming industry is among the fastest growing entertainment segments in India and with the advent of 5G it is expected to grow many folds. Mobile gaming is a key agenda for us to drive engagement with our consumers", Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vodafone Idea, announced in a statement.

According to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report, India currently has 300 million mobile gamers. The Indian mobile gaming industry is expected to triple in size to a $5 billion market by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38%.

"Our unique Mobile Cloud Gaming technology lifts all these barriers so that all mobile gamers can enjoy all these great mobile games, whether being RPG, MOBA, Battle Royale, Strategy, Simulation, FPS, Racing or in any other genre", said Benjamin Athuil, CareGame's Co-founder and President.

In addition, the telecom company has partnered with the global smartphone brand Vivo to accelerate the adoption of 5G devices in India. The partnership announcement comes on the eve of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia's largest digital technology forum, which will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from October 1-4, 2022.

Vivo's recently launched smartphones, the Vivo V25 and T1 5G, were successfully tested on the 5G spectrum bands acquired by Vi in New Delhi. Vi customers attending IMC 2022 will be able to experience a wide range of India-specific 5G technology solutions and use cases as a result of this. Vi and Vivo will collaborate to drive 5G technology adoption among smartphone users in the country through this partnership. Vi will continue to collaborate with various OEM brands to enable its 4G customers to upgrade to 5G-ready handsets.

(With inputs from IANS)

