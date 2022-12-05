Search icon
Vivo Y02 entry-level phone with 5000mAh battery, MediaTek chipset launched in India: Specifications, price and more

Vivo Y02 stacks against the likes of Redmi A1+ and Lava Blaze NXT.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Vivo Y02 features a slim, unibody design.

Vivo Y02 entry-level smartphone has been launched in India. Vivo Y02 joins the Vivo Y-series smartphones in the range. The new Vivo Y02 runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. Powered by a MediaTek chipset under the hood, the Vivo Y02 gets pretty decent specifications which makes it a good buy in its segment.

Vivo Y02 price in India

Vivo Y02 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. The smartphone is offered in two colour options - Cosmic Grey and Orchin Blue via Vivo online store and other authorised retail stores. In this segment, the Vivo Y02 stacks against the likes of Redmi A1+ and Lava Blaze NXT.

Vivo Y02 specifications

Vivo Y02 budget smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with Eye Protection Mode. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek octa-core chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that can be expanded by up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device gets a unibody design with a flat frame. It is 8.49 mm slim, which makes it easy to carry.

When it comes to camera, the Vivo Y02 sports an 8MP camera at the rear. For video calls and selfies, the device has a 5MP camera at the front. The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and runs Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box.

