Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launching in India today: Watch it live here [Video]

Just like former Vivo flagships, the X90 series also features a powerful triple rear camera setup with Zeiss optics.

Vivo X90 series is launching in India today (April 26). The new Vivo X90 series is the latest flagship series from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The Vivo X series smartphones are known for their cameras and displays. The Vivo X90 series comprises three smartphones - Vivo X90, Vivo X90+ and Vivo X90 Pro. However, the Indian market will only get two smartphones - Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. The Vivo X90 series succeeds the Vivo X80 series in India. The new Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro have already been revealed by the company ahead of the launch event that is scheduled to take place at 12 noon today (April 26). Most details about the new flagship devices are also available on Flipkart ahead of launch. Just like most Vivo products, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro will go on sale in India via Flipkart. The Vivo X90 series launch event will begin at 12 noon and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the country on YouTube and the brand's social media handles. You can watch Vivo X90 series India launch event live below.





The devices also come with 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED displays and under the hood, the phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. Both the Vivo X90 smartphones come with 50MP primary cameras at fast charging capabilities.