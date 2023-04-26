Search icon
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launched in India at Rs 59,999: Camera, display, battery and more

Vivo X90 Pro comes with ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera along with a 50MP Portrait lens with an IMX758 OIS (optical image stabilisation) sensor, while X90 features a 50MP VCS True Color main camera with an IMX866 sensor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Vivo X90 series

Vivo X90 series smartphones have been launched in India today (April 26). The series comprises two smartphones Vivo X90 and X90 Pro. The smartphone features ZEISS 1-inch main camera. The X90 Pro with a 12GB+256GB variant will cost Rs 84,999, while the X90 will cost Rs 59,999 (8GB+256GB) and Rs 63,999 (12GB+256GB) and will be available for purchase from online and offline stores starting May 5, according to the company.

The X90 Pro comes in Legendary Black colour, whereas the X90 comes in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black. Both smartphones feature the latest generation of Vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging systems and are powered by the Dual Flagship chipset consisting of India's first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 paired with Pro Imaging Chip V2.A

Both X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch Ultra Vision Eye Protection display.

Vivo X90 Pro comes with ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera along with a 50MP Portrait lens with an IMX758 OIS (optical image stabilisation) sensor, while X90 features a 50MP VCS True Color main camera with an IMX866 sensor, a 12MP Portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Moreover, the company said, both X90 and X90 Pro come with a dual-chip flagship chipset, and large batteries with superfast charging capabilities to provide an unparalleled user experience.

The X90 houses a 4810 mAh battery and the X90 Pro comes with a 4870 mAh battery with 50W Wireless FlashCharge as well. The smartphone maker further mentioned that the X90 Series offers two charging modes and the Rapid mode in both X90 and X90 Pro that can charge the smartphones to 50 per cent in about 8 minutes and 100 per cent in 27 minutes. (with inputs from IANS)

