Vivo X90 India launch imminent, spotted on Bluetooth SIG website

Vivo X90 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1,260x 2,800 pixels resolution.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

The Vivo X90 certified on Bluetooth SIG website features model number V2218.

Vivo X90 series recently made its debut in China and now it appears that the company is gearing up to launch the new flagship smartphone in India. For those who are unaware, the Vivo X90 series comprises three smartphones - Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. The series succeeds the Vivo X80 series that was launched in India earlier this year. It is not yet known whether Vivo will bring all three smartphones of its flagship series to India but the reports suggest that the vanilla Vivo X90 will soon make its way into the Indian market.

As per a report by GizmoChina, a Vivo X90 model has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG website, hinting at the imminent launch. The Vivo X90 certified on Bluetooth SIG website features model number V2218. When it comes to specifications, smartphone is believed to have the same features and design as the Chinese counterpart.

Vivo X90 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1,260x 2,800 pixels resolution. The display gets a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. 

The Vivo X90 runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3. For cameras it has a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.75 lens, 12MP portrait sensor with an f/1.98 lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 lens. For video calls and selfies, the device has a 32MP camera at the front.

