Vivo X300 Pro, X300 India launch soon: Check price, date, features, specifications, camera and other details

Vivo is set to launch its X300 series in India in early December 2025. The lineup, featuring X300 and X300 Pro, is expected to bring major upgrades in display, camera, and performance with MediaTek Dimensity 9500, Zeiss imaging, Android 15, and up to 90W fast charging.

After its global debut, the Vivo X300 series is gearing up to make its way to the Indian market soon. The lineup, expected to include Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, will succeed last year’s X-series flagship range with significant upgrades in design, camera technology, display, and performance.

India Launch Timeline

Industry sources suggest that the Vivo X300 series could debut in India in the first week of December 2025, though the exact launch date remains undisclosed. Once released, both models are expected to be available through Vivo’s official e-store, Flipkart, and other major retail outlets.

Design and Build

In terms of aesthetics, the upcoming models are expected to retain the signature circular Zeiss-branded camera module seen on previous X-series flagships. The Vivo X300 is likely to arrive in Halo Pink and Phantom Black, while the X300 Pro may launch in Dune Brown and Phantom Black finishes.

Display and Performance (Expected)

The Vivo X300 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother visuals and better energy efficiency. The standard X300 is expected to have a slightly smaller 6.31-inch display with the same specifications.

Both smartphones are likely to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset coupled with LPDDR5X RAM, ensuring top-tier performance and power efficiency.

Battery capacity is expected to differ slightly, with the X300 Pro housing a 5,440mAh battery and the X300 featuring a 5,360mAh unit, both supporting 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

On the software front, the phones are expected to run Android 15, featuring OriginOS 5 in China and FuntouchOS 15 for global markets, including India.

Camera Specifications

Vivo is reportedly focusing heavily on camera performance this time. The X300 Pro may sport a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN1 lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with OIS. The standard X300, on the other hand, might come with a 200MP Samsung HPB primary lens, a 50MP LYT-602 periscope sensor, and the same 50MP ultra-wide camera.

Both devices are expected to feature Zeiss imaging technology, with the Pro model getting Vivo’s in-house V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips, while the standard variant may include the V3+ chip only. A 50MP front camera is also anticipated on both phones for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Expected Price in India

According to early leaks, the Vivo X300 could be priced around Rs 69,999, while the X300 Pro may cost approximately Rs 99,999 in India. However, these prices are not yet officially confirmed and may vary upon launch.